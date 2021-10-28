Man held for murdering girl for resisting rape bid

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a man from West Bengal’s Malda for allegedly killing and setting a 10- year-old girl’s body on fire for resisting his rape attempt in Bihar’s Kaimur. The girl’s half-burnt body was recovered from the campus of a residential school for scheduled tribes on October 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police superintendent Rakesh Kumar identified the accused as Masidur Alam. He added they have recovered the blood-stained iron rod, stone, and a lighter used for the alleged murder.

A murder case was earlier registered against two men on the basis of the statement of the girl’s father, a tea seller. They were arrested on October 9.

Kumar formed the SIT amid doubts over the arrest of the two. The SIT sought the help of a dog squad, forensic science, and electronic surveillance experts. Police then got a lead from CCTV footage of the school in which a man was seen going with the girl to the first floor of an under-construction building.

Also Read: ‘Fewer infant deaths in Bihar than national average’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two jailed accused were taken on police remand and the crime scene was recreated. Alam was eventually identified and arrested on Wednesday. He is believed to have confessed to luring the girl. Alam allegedly showed her porn videos and tried to rape her. When she resisted, Alam allegedly killed the girl with the iron rod and stone before setting her body on fire.

Kumar said they would send a report to a local court for the release of two men earlier arrested in the case, which caused an uproar. Several opposition leaders including Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Ritu Jaiswal visited Kaimur and criticised the government for its failure in protecting women and girls and threatened for state-wide agitation.