‘Fewer infant deaths in Bihar than national average’

In a big leap, Bihar has reduced its infant mortality rate (IMR) to 29, less than the national average of 30, as per Sample Registration System (SRS), 2019, bulletin of the office of the Registrar General of India.

In the last SRS report for 2018, Bihar’s IMR was equal to the national average of 32. However, the cause of concern is that the IMR among girls still remains significantly higher than boys in Bihar.

This SRS bulletin presents the estimates of birth rate, death rate, IMR (all recorded per 1000 population) and natural growth rate for the year 2019 for India and its States/Union Territories. The SRS is a large-scale demographic survey conducted every year.

In urban areas of Bihar, however, the IMR is 27, which is significantly higher than the national urban average of 20.

In rural IMR though, Bihar has fared much better with an IMR of 29 against the national average of 34.

The IMR in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (41), Madhya Pradesh (46) and Assam (40) is much higher. IMR is widely accepted as a crude indicator of the overall health scenario of a country or a region.

Also, IMR data for Bihar shows it is higher in case of female at 33, against 26 for male. The same trend is seen in both rural and urban areas with higher IMR for female at 33 and 30, respectively.

For the third most populous state, however, birth rate of 25.8 remains remarkably high, against the national average of 19.7. In rural areas of Bihar, the birth rate is even higher at 26.5, though it drops to 21.2 in urban areas. It is the highest in the country and followed by Uttar Pradesh (25.4).

The death rate in Bihar is less than the national average both in rural and urban areas with an overall rate of 5.5 against the national average of six.

Dr Vikash R. Keshri, public health expert, The George Institute for Global Health, India, said the latest SRS report indicates an encouraging trend in reduction in IMR in Bihar.

“Over four years from 2015 to 2019, IMR for Bihar has declined by 13 points (42 to 29) as compared to 7-point reduction at the national level (from 37 to 30). This indicates the success of targeted public health intervention in the state. However, a wide gap in IMR for male and female, and high birth rate are points of concern which need immediate attention and policy action,” he said.