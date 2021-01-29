IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence
india news

Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence

The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a person who was allegedly involved in snatching a wireless set from a cop during violence in the national capital on Republic Day.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said.

"The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.

According to the Delhi Police, Ajay was also involved in three different cases registered in 2019.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor.

394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day republic day event delhi police farmers proterst
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP