Man held for sneaking into West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence: Report

A man was held from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the Kalighat area of south Kolkata on Sunday morning for allegedly sneaking inside the premises, breaching Z-category security cover, police officials said.

One of the officers, who didn’t wish to be named, however said the man was unarmed.

It is suspected that the man scaled a wall on the western side of the one-storey house which is located near the old canal of the Ganga popularly known as the Tolly’s Canal.

“Security personnel are posted round the clock even on the other side of the canal. It is being probed why nobody spotted the man,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

Police commissioner Vineet Goyal rushed to the chief minister’s home at Harish Chatterjee Street on Sunday morning after the man was found hiding in a corner. It is suspected that he entered the house sometime in the night or early in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police issued a statement on Sunday evening saying the man had a “mischievous intention.”

“Today an incident of security breach was reported at HCM West Bengal’s residence. One person somehow had sneaked into the HCM residence complex with mischievous intention. Later his presence was discovered by the security personnel and he was intercepted and handed over to Kalighat police station. CM Security and law enforcement agencies have taken serious cognisance of it. Further probe is underway. Immediate steps are being taken to further enhance security in and around HCM residence,” the statement said.