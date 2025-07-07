Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Man held with hydroponic weed worth 9.6 crore at Mumbai airport

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 05:06 AM IST

Hydroponic cultivation is the method of growing plants with mineral nutrient solutions in a water-based solvent rather than soil.

A man was arrested at Mumbai International Airport allegedly with hydroponic weed worth 9.6 crore, a Customs official said on Sunday.

An NDPS case has been registered against the arrested accused.(Representational Image/pexel)
Hydroponic cultivation is the method of growing plants with mineral nutrient solutions in a water-based solvent rather than soil.

"Based on specific intelligence, Mumbai Customs Zone-III personnel the man who arrived from Bangkok on Saturday. A body search and examination of his baggage led to the seizure of 9.662 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth 9.6 crore. He had hidden the contraband in his checked-in luggage. An NDPS case has been registered," the official said.

Meanwhile, in two separate cases, Customs officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Dubai to Mumbai and recovered 24 KT gold dust in wax and gold pieces worth 1.49 crore.

"These weighed 1.65 kilograms. The gold was concealed in the body cavity of the passengers and pockets. They have been arrested under the Customs Act. Further probe into the smuggling network is underway," the official said.

Follow Us On