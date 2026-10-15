Cockroach effigy to burn alongside Raavan's at Delhi's Ramlila Ground amid CJP protests
The decision comes as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been holding protests in the national capital.
A 30-foot effigy of a cockroach will be set alight alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad during a Ramlila event in Delhi this year, with organisers saying the insect symbolises filth and dirt.
The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual event in Pitampura, said the initiative was intended to promote cleanliness under the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.
Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel told news agency PTI that the decision was not driven by political considerations. He said burning the effigy was meant to convey the message of good triumphing over evil while highlighting the importance of cleanliness.
The cockroach will also be depicted among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, Goel said.
Cockroach effigy plan comes amid CJP protests
The decision comes as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been holding protests in the national capital. The group initially demonstrated against former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and has now joined protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In June and July, CJP members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar for more than a month before marching to Parliament on July 20. The agitation eventually led to Pradhan's resignation as minister.
CJP joins opposition protests over electoral roll revision
The group has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The protests in Delhi have resulted in the detention of several activists, students and journalists.
(With PTI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More