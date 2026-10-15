Delhi: Customs officials seize 148 kg of suspected cannabis hidden in plastic spools
The consignment had been declared as PU tubes and packed in 19 cartons. It was placed on hold after officers suspected a misdeclaration.
Customs officers at the Air Cargo Complex in Delhi foiled a major smuggling attempt after intercepting a consignment from Bangkok containing 148.67 kg of suspected cannabis concealed inside plastic spools, a release said on Thursday.
The operation was conducted by officers of the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) following locally developed intelligence, according to a press release issued by the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs.
The consignment had been declared as PU tubes and packed in 19 cartons. It was placed on hold after officers suspected a misdeclaration. During an examination conducted in the presence of the importer's representative, officers discovered plastic spools containing the consignment. When the spools were opened, hidden cavities revealed packets of compacted green substance wrapped in polythene. Such packets were found in 15 cartons.
Preliminary diagnostic tests indicated that the seized material was ganja or marijuana.
120 spools concealed weed
The customs department stated that a total of 120 spools concealed 148.67 kg of suspected hydroponic weed. The seized substance was valued at approximately ₹52 crore, while its estimated street value in India was put at ₹150 crore.
The suspected narcotics, along with the concealment and packaging materials, were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
The operation lasted more than 72 hours and culminated in the arrest of one person on Thursday, October 15. The individual was produced before a magistrate on the same day.
Follow-up searches at five premises across three states have provided further leads for the ongoing investigation, the press release stated. The operation was monitored by senior customs officers at the levels of the Chief Commissioner and Principal Commissioner, ACC Imports, and supervised by the Additional Commissioner of Customs, ACC Imports.
The department said that further investigation was in progress, adding that customs officers remained vigilant and committed to protecting society from the threat of narcotics.
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