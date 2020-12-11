e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man in Kochi arrested for tying dog to car, dragging it around

Man in Kochi arrested for tying dog to car, dragging it around

The dog, undergoing treatment at a city vet care centre, is said to be critical.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering outrage from animal lovers. (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering outrage from animal lovers. (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
         

A person has been arrested in Kochi after he tied his dog to a car and dragged the creature for more than 600 metres on Friday, said police.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering outrage from animal lovers.

The accused has been identified as AP Yousef. The police said the man was angry over constant complaints by the family about the pet.

The dog, undergoing treatment at a city vet care centre, is said to be critical. The state motor vehicles department said the man’s driving licence will be cancelled and his vehicle will be impounded.

According to the police, the incident was first noticed by a student who was riding a two-wheeler and tried to stop the car. The student shot a video and alerted an animal care home nearby and others. The incident took place on the Paravoor-Nedumbassery road near Athani, police said.

tags
top news
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In