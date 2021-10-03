Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man in selfie with Aryan Khan not an officer: NCB clarifies as picture goes viral
Man in selfie with Aryan Khan not an officer: NCB clarifies as picture goes viral

Published on Oct 03, 2021 07:53 PM IST
A man takes a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan during the latter's questioning at NCB office in connection to a drug case.(ANI)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has categorically clarified that the man in a widely circulated picture with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not an officer or employee of the NCB. The clarification comes amid a local Mumbai court hearing the case of three members from a cruise party, including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in a drug case on Sunday. The trio has been produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court and remanded to NCB custody till October 4.

The picture, purportedly taken at the NCB custody ahead of questioning, went viral shortly after the NCB raid came to light.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde represented Aryan Khan in court, who has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

A total of eight people were detained late on Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Mumbai coast and seized 13gm cocaine, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5gm MD, and 1.33 lakh in cash.

The NCB received a tip-off that a rave party was going to be held on the cruise ship and few people associated with the film industry might be present. They narcotics watchdog had information that drugs will be used at the party.

Meanwhile, the cruise ship owners said that they were in no way involved in organising the rave party.

"Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company,” Jurgen Bailom, Chief Executive Officer and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd said in the statement.

aryan khan ncb
