 Man injured after being brutally thrashed by mob in Delhi
A group of men entered the spot and started beating the man inside a motorcycle showroom in Delhi.(ANI photo)

A man suffered injuries after being brutally thrashed by over 10 men in the national capital’s Sangam Vihar area on December 23.

The CCTV footage obtained by the police shows the victim sitting on the sofa at a motorcycle showroom in the vicinity, when a group of men enter the spot and start beating him. Few assailants also hit the victim with chairs and kicked him mercilessly.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6.30 pm.

No arrest have been made so far, also intention behind the attacks is yet to be ascertained.

Police probe into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:08 IST

