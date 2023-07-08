Man gets trapped inside well in Kerala

A 55-year old man has been trapped in a well near Vizhinjam here on Saturday after soil fell on him while he was fixing rings inside it, police said.

Picture of the man inside the well.(ANI)

Police said they received the information about the incident at around 9.30 AM.

Maharajan, a Tamil Nadu native, who has been residing in the district for the past many years, was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola when the soil above him slipped and fell on him, police said.

Vizhinjam police, Fire force personnel and local people are currently engaged in removing the soil from the almost 100-feet-deep well in an effort to rescue him.

"It's a deep well. He was engaged in work when the soil fell on him," police said.

