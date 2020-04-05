Man killed after clashes break out over setting up of a quarantine centre in south Bengal district

A 30-year-old man was killed after clashes broke out allegedly over setting up of a COVID-19 quarantine centre at Panrui in south Bengal’s Birbhum district late on Saturday night.

Someone had hurled a crude bomb during the clash and the man, identified as Shyam Babu Seikh, sustained splinter injuries, police said.

“We have detained seven persons for questioning. Investigation is going on,” said Shyam Singh, superintendent of the police of Birbhum district.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Birbhum district president Shyamapada Mondal said, “The clash was the fallout of differences between two factions of the ruling party. It started ever since the administration wanted to turn a school property into a quarantine centre.”

Abhijit Sinha, vice-president of district Trinamool Congress however blamed BJP of inciting the violence.

The administration had decided to build a quarantine centre. A section of the people didn’t want the centre to come up as they apprehended that there could be an outbreak. The idea was supported by another section of villagers.

“This triggered a political unrest. A clash followed, which left one person dead,” said a senior police officer.

A large police contingent was rushed to the spot to bring situations under control.