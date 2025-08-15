Man killed in Kalkaji tree fall was only breadwinner of family, daughter’s wedding was in Feb

A rain-soaked morning turned tragic for a Delhi family of five when 50-year-old Sudhir Kumar, their only earning member, died after a neem tree fell on his motorcycle in south Delhi’s Kalkaji. A damaged car seen as a massive tree falls on busy road amid heavy rains at Kalkaji in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

His 22-year-old daughter Priya, riding with him, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police said the incident took place at 9.50 am when the old tree, loosened by the wet soil, suddenly fell near HDFC Bank at Paras Chowk.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras showed the tree collapsing and crushing the motorcycle. Sudhir died on the spot, while Priya was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with a fractured hip, PTI reported.

A passing car was also hit by the tree, but its driver escaped unharmed, the report added, citing police officials.

“If it had fallen just a few seconds later, they would have survived,” said Sunil, a family friend.

The tragedy has left the Kumars, who live in a rented flat near Turkman Gate in central Delhi, devastated.

Sudhir is survived by his wife Sunita, eldest daughter Shivani, 25, Priya, and son Mayank, 17. The family moved from Aligarh to Delhi 20 years ago for better opportunities.

Only one earning in family

Relatives said Sudhir was the only one earning, working as a caretaker at a DUSIB night shelter near Turkman Gate. Priya had just started a job at an NGO, earning ₹5,000 a month, which has now become vital for the family.

Sudhir had taken leave from work on Thursday to buy medicines before dropping Priya off at her workplace.

“She was happy to help her father with the expenses for the first time. Now we are praying for her survival,” Sudhir’s cousin Arvind told PTI.

Shivani’s wedding was also being planned for February. “In a few moments, all our happiness has been washed away by the rain,” Arvind added.

Friends said Sudhir was calm and selfless. “He would quietly find solutions to everyone’s problems, even if it meant sacrificing his own needs,” said long-time friend Devrat Pandey.

With PTI inputs