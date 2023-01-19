Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man kills 15-year-old girl for rejecting proposal in UP's Bhadohi

Man kills 15-year-old girl for rejecting proposal in UP's Bhadohi

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 09:37 AM IST

Anuradha Bind was returning home from a coaching institute when the accused, Arvind Vishwakarma, shot her in the head.

Initial probe has revealed that the accused was in love with the girl but she did not reciprocate his feelings. (Getty Images)
PTI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

A 15-year-old girl was on Wednesday shot dead by a man in a case of unrequited love in Survaya area in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said.

Anuradha Bind was returning home from a coaching institute with her cousin sister Nisha when the accused, Arvind Vishwakarma (22), shot her in the head. She died on the spot, police said.

Initial probe has revealed that the accused was in love with the girl but she did not reciprocate his feelings. Irked by his relationship proposal being turned down, he shot her, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, police said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
uttar pradesh crime
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP