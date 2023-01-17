Girl’s body found on rly tracks in Chandigarh: 2 days on, murder case lodged

Two days after the mutilated body of six-year-old girl was found near the railway tracks at Phase 2, Ram Darbar, a murder case was registered on Monday.

The girl had gone missing on January 13. Initially, it was claimed that she was hit by a freight train on Friday evening and her severed right foot was found on Friday evening. The GRP have sent viscera for forensic examination.

The victim was a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. Her father is a fruit seller and her mother a homemaker. She was the eldest among three siblings.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) claimed the girl, who had gone missing from her house at around 5.15pm, was hit by a train coming from Ambala to Chandigarh around 6pm. The rest of the body was found at around 8.30 am on Saturday. They said the child’s body, including the head, bore several injury marks.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the victim’s father. The family had identified the body by her slippers. The complainant suspects a woman who is their neighbour is involved in the murder.