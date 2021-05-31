Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man lynched on suspicion of child abduction
india news

Man lynched on suspicion of child abduction

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.
PTI | , Thane
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:30 AM IST
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Wagle Estate area of the city.(Representative image)

Five persons were arrested from Thane in Maharashtra on Sunday for allegedly lynching a 34- year-old man the previous night on suspicion that he was trying to abduct a minor daughter of one of them, police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Wagle Estate area of the city.

Police said one of the accused suspected that the victim, Ramawtar Dhobi, was abducting a minor girl, following which he raised an alarm and attacked Dhobi.

Dhobi was thrashed by at least ten people, which resulted in his death, an official said.

The arrested accused are identified as Atiq Khan, Mohasin Shaikh, Afsar Vasta, Harish Solanki, and Mohammad Ansari, he said.

A hunt is on to trace other accused involved in the crime.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Topics
maharashtra man maharashtra police
IND USA
