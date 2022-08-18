Father on the run after allegedly raping daughter in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur

A 35-year-old man was on the run after allegedly raping his daughter in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, police said on Thursday. Police said that the man’s wife lodged a complaint on Wednesday saying her husband allegedly raped their 11-year-old daughter on August 11 when she was away visiting her parents on Raksha Bandhan.

The girl is the eldest of the couple’s five children and a student of Class 7.

The wife told police that her daughter narrated the ordeal after she returned home but they chose silence fearing social ostracization. She added that her family eventually persuaded her to lodge a police case.

The 11-year-old also told her mother that her father raped her twice earlier during Holi when she was ill. The man has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and efforts were on to arrest the accused. The girl’s medical tests have also been conducted, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON