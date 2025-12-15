Mangaluru man made ‘derogatory post on Hindus’ while abroad, arrested upon India arrival

A 27-year-old man was reportedly arrested upon his arrival in India for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content about the Hindu religion while staying abroad, police said on Monday. Kerala man taken into custody for allegedly uploading provocative anti-Hindu post from Saudi Arabia(representational image)

The accused, Abdul Khader Nehad, a resident of Ulaibettu in Karnataka's Mangaluru, was working in Saudi Arabia at the time of the alleged offence, reported news agency PTI.

Case registered suo motu

According to police, a suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 after an allegedly derogatory and provocative post related to the Hindu religion was uploaded on the Instagram account ‘team_sdpi_2025’.

During the investigation, technical analysis showed that the post had been uploaded by Nehad while he was residing in Saudi Arabia, a senior police officer told PTI. Based on the findings, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him.

Police said Nehad arrived from abroad at the Calicut International Airport in Kerala on December 14, where he was taken into custody upon arrival. Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.

Separate arrest in similar social media case

In a separate incident earlier this month, Mangaluru City Police arrested a Mumbai native accused of uploading social media posts that promoted feelings of enmity or hatred in 2024, reported news agency ANI.

The accused, Felix Edward Mathais (56), was working in Saudi Arabia and was arrested at Mumbai Airport based on a Look Out Circular.

Mathais is alleged to have circulated derogatory posts about the Bhagavad Gita and women in February 2024.

A case was registered against him at the Kankanady City Police Station under Sections 153(A), 504, 507 and 509 of the IPC, and Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

Police said he landed at Mumbai Airport from overseas on December 5, 2025, following which immigration officials detained him and alerted the Mangaluru Police.