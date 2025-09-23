Man returning home after buying cow at Rajasthan fair lynched, 5 held

A 32-year-old Madhya Pradesh man was lynched as he was returning home after buying a cow at a cattle fair in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara last week, police said on Tuesday, and added that five people have been arrested for the murder. The man is survived by his wife and two children, including a four-month-old son. (HT PHOTO)

Moti Lal, the in charge of Bhilwara’s Banera police station, said a case was lodged on September 17, a day after Sheru Susadiya, 32, who was from Mandasaur, was killed. “Five people were arrested.”

Susadiya and his brother, Mohsin, were returning from Bhilwara’s Lambiya cattle fair when a group of people started chasing them. In his complaint, Sheru’s cousin, Manzoor Pemla, said about 15 to 20 people pulled the two brothers out of their van and started beating them with rods and sticks. “Sheru and Mohsin tried to explain that they purchased the cow from the fair, but the assailants accused them of slaughtering cows.”

Mohsin somehow managed to flee, but Sheru was beaten up and left to die. “One of the accused, Kunal Rajpurpohit, called Manzoor from Sheru’s phone and asked for ₹50,000.... They snatched ₹36,000 from Sheru,” said the First Information Report.

Himanshu Sharma, Dharmaraj Kumawata, Deepak Kumawat, Rahul Lohar, and Durgsh Bairwa were arrested for the murder and sent to judicial custody. The rest of the accused were absconding. “Mohsin’s statement will be recorded on Tuesday,” said Pemla’s lawyer, Mukesh Banawat.

Pemla said Sheru is survived by his wife and two children, including a four-month-old son. Pemla and a Muslim delegation submitted a memorandum to the police superintendent, Dharmendra Singha, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding suitable compensation and the immediate arrest of all the culprits.