Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

The incident that took place on February 26 last year.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:21 PM IST
A trial court in Hojai district of Assam on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for rape and murder of a five-year-old girl last year.

Additional district and session judge N Senabai sentenced Chandan Harijan to death under sections 302, 376 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping and murdering the minor.

The court announced its verdict after a two-month trial and also slapped a fine of 5 lakh on the accused.

The incident that took place on February 26 last year had sparked outrage in the area with hundreds of locals staging protests seeking justice.

The body of the victim was found in a jungle a day after she went missing.

