Man sentenced to death for raping 5-yr-old
Jaipur A local court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday completed trial in a rape case in record 16 days and awarded death penalty to a 20-year-old man who had raped a five-year-old girl last month.
The entire process was completed in 26 days, police said.
While pronouncing the judgment on Wednesday, justice Sukesh Kumar Jain told the accused: “During the course of hearing, the court did not see repentance in your eyes. Your punishment could have been different had it seen the repentance in your eyes.”
The court also lauded the efforts of the Jhunjhunu police for its speedy investigation. “The investigation done by the police is an example of a very good investigation in which every evidence, including scientific, electronic and physical evidence were corroborated very well… it could be considered as an idol investigation. The senior officials of the police department should use this investigation as a case study,” the judgment read.
The statement of more than 40 witnesses was collected and around 250 documents were submitted as evidence, inspector general of police (Jaipur range) Hawa Singh Ghumariya said.
According to the police, the minor was playing outside her house with her cousins when she was abducted and raped on February 19. She was later found around 27 kilometres away from her home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former owner of Mercedes denies link to Vaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai top cop removed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food output to set new record this yr despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 dists, states asked to boost testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At meeting with Modi, CMs seek expansion of vaccine coverage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sentenced to death for raping 5-yr-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancellation of ration cards a serious issue: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox