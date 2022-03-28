Man shot at during argument with police in Bihar

PATNA: A young man preparing for the examination to join the police has been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of a Patna hospital after being allegedly shot at during an argument with a policeman on March 19.

Doctors treating Rahul Kumar Singh said they want to operate upon him to take out a bullet lodged in his body but it is risky. “So, we are waiting. Extrication of the bullet is necessary,” said a doctor.

A relative of Singh said a fabricated case was lodged against seven people, including his father, who is also a police officer, alleging obstruction in government duty and attack on police.

Singh urged chief minister Nitish Kumar to take action against the guilty. He said his brother and uncle have been arrested.

Singh said he was with his friends when the police started abusing them. “There was a fight between two groups around 300 metres away. We told the police we had nothing to do with the clash. But when the policeman did not stop, I told them that I would make a video and send it to the Superintendent of Police.”

He added station house officer Shashi Bhushan allegedly fired at him. Singh also accused the policeman of using abusive language.

A relative of Singh said no action has been taken against the policeman who fired. Singh’s father is an assistant sub-inspector.

Union minister Rajkumar Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker RK Singh have asked Kumar for an impartial inquiry and action against the guilty. Kumar has assured a probe. A protest rally was taken out seeking Bhushan’s arrest. A two-member committee has been formed to probe the matter.

Bhushan earlier said the police had gone to the incident scene following a clash on Holi. He added people started throwing stones at the police and tried to snatch a pistol. “It was during this that the firing took place and the youth got injured.”

