Man shot dead over music during Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

A 22-year-old man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday during a communal clash in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich over music being played during a procession. People set fire to two-wheelers after a man died of a gunshot wound during a religious procession carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion at Mahrajganj Bazar in Bahraich. (PTI)

Around half a dozen more people were injured due to stone pelting and firing, said officials. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the violence, saying those responsible will not be spared.

The incident took place when a procession carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion passed through Mahrajganj Bazar in Mansoor village.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village was shot while walking with the group. He was taken to a hospital but later died during treatment, according to a family member.

Following the killing, communal tensions escalated in the area, leading to the cancellation of similar processions in Fakharpur town and other locations.

However, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the administration that idol immersion must continue and to coordinate with religious organisations to ensure it happens on time.

He also directed the police to increase manpower at immersion sites, and police personnel were deployed in the village.

Crackdown on officials for negligence

In response to the unrest during the idol immersion in Bahraich, Hardi Police Station head SK Verma and Mahsi outpost in-charge Shiv Kumar were suspended.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) has taken action against the police personnel for their alleged negligence during the incident.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed one casualty from the flare-up, noting that sporadic incidents of arson were reported in neighboring districts, including Gonda and Balrampur.

“To control the situation, ADG Gorakhpur zone KS Pratap Kumar and DIG Devipattan, Amarendra Pratap Singh, have been dispatched to the incident site with additional forces,” the DGP added.

Unrest in Bahraich

Meanwhile, news of Ram Gopal Mishra's death sparked outrage among local villagers, who vandalised vehicles and set them ablaze in Maharajganj market.

A heavy contingent of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed in the village, accompanied by senior officers, including SP Bahraich Vrinda Shukla, DIG Amarendra Prasad Singh, and divisional commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal.

