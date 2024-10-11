Society that worships women is powerful: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said a society that worships and respects its women is inherently capable and powerful. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath performing Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on October 11. (HT photo)

Extending Navami and Vijayadashami greetings to the people, he said the worship of nine forms of Goddess Durga during Navratri is a significant tradition in Sanatan Dharma, offering inspiration for ensuring the safety, respect and empowerment of women.

Speaking to media after performing ‘Kanya Pujan’ ritual at the Gorakhnath temple here, Yogi said, “Navratri is not just a festival of worshiping Shakti (power) but also represents respect for women, who make up half of the population. Since ancient times, Indian wisdom has embraced the belief that where women are worshipped, divine powers reside.”

“The safety of society is closely linked with the safety and dignity of women. By empowering women and respecting their dignity, both the state and the country can progress towards prosperity for all,” he added.

The CM further said Lord Rama’s triumph over demon king Ravana symbolises the victory of Sanatan Dharma, truth, righteousness and goodness over evil.

CM performs Kanya Pujan

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday performed Kanya Pujan, a traditional ceremony of honouring nine unmarried girls symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga, at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Navami.

Following traditional rituals, he washed the feet of nine girls and worshipped them. He also covered them with chunari, performed aarti, served them food and sought their blessings by offering them ‘Dakshina’.

On Dussehra on Saturday, Yogi will offer prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in the morning and lead a grand Shobha Yatra in the evening.

The procession will begin from Mansarovar and culminate at Ramleela ground after covering a distance of half a kilometre. At the Ramleela ground, he will perform “Rajyabhishek” of Lord Rama and address the gathering. Elaborate security arrangements have been made along the procession route.