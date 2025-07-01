Man slits nurse's throat at Madhya Pradesh hospital, others film instead of intervening

A woman was reportedly murdered in public view at a Madhya Pradesh hospital on Friday by an unidentified man, who killed her by slitting her throat, without being intervened by bystanders. As per officials, the accused saw the nurse, Sandhya Choudhary, at the hospital and charged at her with a knife and slit her throat.(Representational)

The 23-year-old trainee nurse was murdered in a hospital in Narsinghpur district, according to PTI news agency.

As per officials, the accused saw the nurse, Sandhya Choudhary, at the hospital and charged at her with a knife and slit her throat.

"The city has been cordoned off to nab the person. The motive behind the crime has not been ascertained," Kotwali police station in charge Gaurav Ghate said. A murder case has been registered as efforts continue to nab the accused.

District hospital civil surgeon Dr GC Chaurasia said he was in his office when he heard shouts of people at the time of the incident.

"We found our hospital's trainee nurse Sandhya lying motionless in a pool of blood. Her throat had been slit," Chaurasia added.

Chilling video

A video of the murder went viral on social media and was captured by bystanders in the hospital, who did not intervene to stop the crime.

In the footage, the man can be seen engaging in a brief conversation with Sandhya, before physically assaulting her and slashing her throat.

As per a report by TOI, a nursing officer, who witnessed the murder was threatened by the accused when they tried to intervene.

"He warned me not to interfere or he would kill me too," the officer was quoted as saying.

As per a report by NDTV, the accused has been identified as Abhishek Koshti and was in a relationship with the trainee nurse.

"The accused was the lover of the girl and both were in a relationship for nearly two years. He entered the scene and attacked the girl with the knife, leading to her death on the spot," Mrigakhi Deka, Narsinghpur SP told NDTV.