Man stabs Meghalaya woman to death in front of her father

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man in front of her father at Pyndengumiong in Meghalaya’s Eastern West Khasi Hills, police said. The victim and the accused were said to be in a relationship until recently. Preliminary probe suggested the woman had ended her relationship with the assailant. (Shutterstock)

Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew was walking with her father around 5:30pm on Monday when Roberto Marngar allegedly attacked her with a dagger from behind near a parking lot. The passerby managed to catch Marngar, hand him over to the police and rush Kharsyntiew to the hospital, where she died.

“We have registered a case of murder. The investigation is on to determine the full sequence of events and the motive,” a police officer said. Preliminary probe suggested Kharsyntiew had ended her relationship with Marngar.

An eyewitness said it was a shocking sight. “He came from behind and kicked her from the back...as she fell, he kept on kicking her. There was no time to react. She was bleeding from the neck. Most likely he slit her throat,” said the eyewitness, who helped restrain Marngar until police arrived.