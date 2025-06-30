Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Family to appeal before Meghalaya High court for Narco test of accused

Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya during honeymoon, on Monday said that they would appeal before the Meghalaya High Court for the Narco test of the accused. The family of Raja Raghuvanshi had demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.(PTI)

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, reached Indore Crime Branch police station as called by the Shillong SIT for questioning in connection with the case on Monday.

After that he spoke to ANI and highlighted his appeal in relation to the probe of the case, noting that the motive of the murder was yet to be known.

"I will apply for the Narco examination of the accused and I will appeal to the High Court (Meghalaya) for the same because the motive of the crime is yet to be known as to why Raja was murdered. Therefore, I will appeal before the High Court for a Narco test. Today, Shillong police called me for interrogation regarding the offerings (jewellery and ornaments) which we made during the wedding of Raja and Sonam. I have submitted all the photos of the jewellery which we offered," Raghuvanshi told ANI.

"I have told them that Sonam took all the jewellery with her from here. I have no idea about how much jewellery they (police) have received. I have no information in relation to whether all the ornaments were found or not. They have not shown me anything that they found although I have sent all the photos which we offered. Now, they will match what they found or not so far," he added.

He further emphasised that he was satisfied by the investigation of the Shillong police and there was not any doubt in their probe or working.

So far, 8 accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had gone to Meghalaya on his honeymoon.

Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.