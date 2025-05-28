Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Man snatches doctor's exorbitant phone on express train, GRP launches probe

PTI |
May 28, 2025 12:29 PM IST

Incident occurred near Dativali railway station, FIR filed under section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Thane, May 28 (PTI) An unidentified person allegedly attacked a doctor travelling by a long distance train and fled with his mobile phone valued at 1.29 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP)

The incident, which occurred near Dativali railway station on April 28, was reported to the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday.

According to a GRP official, the 30-year-old doctor was travelling on the Dadar-Hubli Express. As the train neared Dativali, an unidentified person allegedly hit the victim's hand, causing his iPhone to fall.

The attacker then quickly picked up the mobile phone and fled the spot, he said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified culprit, the official said.

The complaint and the FIR did not elaborate on the reason for the delay in reporting the incident.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
