Man who shot UP school video narrates what happened; ‘Villagers with me’: Tyagi

Amid the controversy over the Neha Public School viral video for which teacher Tripta Tyagi has been booked, BJP's Amit Malviya shared the statement of the man who shot the video to further the narrative that the controversy was manufactured and that there was no communal angle in the incident. The man who shot the video of the Muslim kid being beaten up by his classmates on the instruction of the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, said the beating was because of studies. He said he went to the school for some work where his cousin studies. “Madam was getting the child beaten. She said Muslim women go to their parental house which their kids and so the kids miss their studies,” the man said confirming that his video was made viral after some editing. Tripta Tyagi, the accused teacher of the Muzaffarnagar viral video, said the villagers are with her.

Booked under bailable sections, Tripta Tyagi, however, said what she did was the right thing to do and the villagers supported her action. "I am not ashamed. I have served the people of this village as a teacher. They all are with me. They have made laws, but we need to control the children in schools. This is how we tackle them," Tyagi said to NDTV in an interview.

Earlier, the accused teacher said she was handicapped and that's why she could not get up from her chair and slap the Muslim kid herself. On top of her defence, she claimed the video was doctored as the part where she was blaming the mothers of the Muslim kids for their deterioration in the studies was edited out.

Controversy over Neha Public School video: Here is what happened so far

1. On Friday, the video of Tripta Tyagi asking students to slap a Muslim kid went viral. In the video, she was heard commenting offensively on Muslims as well.

2. The video sparked a major outrage with celebrities condemning the communal action of the teacher. Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke against the hatred.

3. The father of the Muslim kid said the incident took place on Thursday. The teacher apologised and the family did not want to go to the police.

4. As the viral video became a BJP versus opposition tussle with AIMIM chief Owaisi asking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath where his bulldozers were now, different versions of the incident came to the fore.

5. The father of the Muslim kid said there was no communal angle to the incident. The cousin who shot the video also confirmed the same.

6. Tripta Tyagi who runs Neha Public School said it was her mistake that she asked other kids to beat the Muslim kid, but there was no communal intention.

7. The teacher said she was asked to be strict with the kid by his parents as he was not performing well in his studies.

8. Tripta Tyagi claimed she could not slap the kid as she is handicapped.

9. The Muslim kid was slapped by his classmates for hours.

10. Tripta Tyagi was booked by the Muzaffarnagar police under bailable sections which do not warrant arrest.

