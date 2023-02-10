Man who spotted tiger carcass dies by suicide in Kerala

A 56-year-old farmer who recently spotted the carcass of a tiger was found dead in a shed near his residence in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Thursday, police said. The deceased’s family members alleged that he died by suicide because he was worried about being blamed for the animal’s death by the Forest Department.

On February 3, a tiger was found dead near the farmer’s house in Sultan Bathery area of Wayanad, allegedly after it was caught in a trap. The carcass was later handed over to forest officials, who were questioning the farmer in connection with the case.

The farmer’s wife alleged that forest officials were harassing the man by summoning him several times over the past two weeks. She added that her husband also received a call from the officials late on Wednesday, who threatened to implicate him in the case.

“He got a call on Wednesday night, after which he was disturbed. He said, he feared that the forest officials were trying to implicate him in the case and they were saying his explanations were not satisfactory,” said his wife.

Rejecting the charge, a senior forest official familiar with the matter said: “He was called to the forest office for questioning only once to record his statement.” The official also dismissed the allegations of attempts to threaten the farmer.

Taking note of the matter, state forest minister A K Saseendran has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden. “We will inquire, and if we find any lapse on the part of the officials we will take strict action,” he said.

Angry residents, meanwhile, blocked the state highway demanding action against the accused forest officials. “We are caught between indifferent officials and wild animals. He was forced to commit suicide,” said a farmer V Joy.

In last one year five strayed tigers were netted in the district and two wild elephants were also captured. On January 14, a 50-year-old farmer was killed in tiger attack in the district and later forest officials had darted the animal and shifted to animal care home.

