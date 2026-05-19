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Man, woman beaten on road in Odisha's Berhampur; viral video sparks backlash

A viral video shows a man and woman being assaulted with sticks in Berhampur, Odisha. The couple was attacked while riding a motorcycle, leading to injuries.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 02:49 pm IST
PTI | By HT Correspondent
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A man and his female friend were allegedly assaulted with sticks by a group of people in Odisha's Berhampur city, triggering outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident drew sharp political reactions after videos of the assault went viral.(Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

The incident took place on Monday night when they were travelling on a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle was allegedly intercepted by a group of people in the Bijipur area, and the man was dragged onto the road and assaulted with sticks. The woman, who tried to shield him, also sustained injuries during the attack, they said.

Also Read: Odisha: Girl seeks to lodge complaint, faints after police officer threatens her with jail term

Both injured persons were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they added.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said teams from Town police station, Baidyanathpur police station and Gosaninuagaon police station rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident.

Also Read: Odisha boy dies, 4 family members hospitalised in suspected food poisoning case

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the government over the state's law and order situation.

Patnaik said Odisha was witnessing a "terrifying spectacle of anarchy" and alleged that "goondaraj" was prevailing in the state.

Calling the assault "inhuman", he said the incident had shocked people across the state.

He further alleged that criminals had become emboldened and questioned the functioning of the police administration and the state government's handling of public safety.

Patnaik demanded strict action against those responsible and urged the government to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens.

 
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