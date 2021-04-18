Man wrongly declared dead twice by hospital

Bhopal A 58-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient was wrongly declared dead twice by authorities earlier this week at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. The second time the patient’s family even prepared for his last rites.

Gorelal Kori (58), a resident of Sultania village of Vidisha district, was admitted to the district’s Atal Bihari Medical College Hospital in a critical condition on April 12, after complaining of difficulty in breathing. He was put on a ventilator on April 14.

“On the evening of April 15, a nurse informed the family that my father died. We rushed inside the ward and found him alive. The staff nurse said it happened due to some miscommunication. Later, the family was informed that doctors were going to perform a surgery,” said Gorelal’s son Kailash.

“Later, a nurse again informed us that my father died during surgery and refused to hand over his body, saying that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday night. We reached the crematorium to arrange for his cremation but later got a call from the hospital saying that he is still alive and is being put on a ventilator,” he added.

The negligence on the hospital’s part led to panic among the family members. “Strict action should be taken against the hospital staff,” Kailash said.

Medical college dean Dr Sunil Nandeshwar, however, attributed the whole episode to “miscommunication”. “Yes, the goof-up happened due to some miscommunication, but once his heart stopped beating, the staff nurse pumped his heart for nearly two hours to revive him. He is alive and on a ventilator in a serious condition,” he said.