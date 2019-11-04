e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Sharad Pawar and the Congress have adopted a wait-and-watch approach to the tussle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP that has continued for 11 days since results were declared on 24 October

india Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:05 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Ashok Chavan during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Ashok Chavan during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI photo)
         

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening and declared that he may be back in the national capital soon for more discussions, a hint that the NCP-Congress alliance was keeping all options open in Maharashtra amid a stand-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partner Shiv Sena over the chief minister’s post.

“As of today, the mandate is to sit in Opposition, but I can’t say what will happen in the state,” Pawar told reporters after his meeting with Gandhi where the Maratha strongman told reporters he had briefed her on the ground situation in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Sena fought the elections together and secured 105 seats and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress 44. The majority mark in the legislative assembly is 145.

Pawar and the Congress have adopted a wait-and-watch approach to the tussle between the Sena and the BJP that has continued for 11 days since results were declared on October 24. The BJP and Sena have, however, not been able to decide on the power sharing formula because the Sena, this time the junior partner in the saffron alliance, is insisting on sharing the chief minister’s chair too.

BJP leaders had been dismissive about the demand right after results were announced. But Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray took offence to Chief Minister Fadnavis telling reporters that there never was a 50-50 power sharing pact between the two sides. In the days that followed, Uddhav Thackeray told his party’s lawmakers that this indirectly implied that he hadn’t spoken the truth.

The Sena’s overtures to the NCP started soon after, first with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut driving down to Sharad Pawar’s house in Mumbai to belatedly extend Diwali greetings. Raut later told reporters they also discussed politics.

Sharad Pawar did not respond to questions on his party’s stand on backing the Shiv Sena, which has claimed that the party had the numbers, insisting that the NCP had not received a proposal from the Sena that he could react to or discuss with Sonia Gandhi.

“There has been no communication between Shiv Sena and NCP… BJP is responsible for forming the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena’s chief Uddhav Thackeray has not sought NCP’s support,” he said.

Sharad Pawar’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi coincided with a meeting between Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Emerging from the hour-long meeting, Raut told reporters that he believed that “whoever has a majority in the state can form the government”.

tags
top news
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
Gujarat Dalit man stripped, beaten up after argument over spilled food
Gujarat Dalit man stripped, beaten up after argument over spilled food
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News