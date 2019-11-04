e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra governor at 5 pm today

The development comes at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister’s post for 2.5 years each.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:18 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for chief minister’s post.
While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for chief minister’s post.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT FILE Photo)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

“Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, along with other senior party leaders, is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm tomorrow,” the office of Maharashtra Governor told ANI on Sunday.

Raut has also said that he will meet the Governor tomorrow and request him to invite the single largest party to form the government in Maharashtra.

The development comes at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister’s post for 2.5 years each.

While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for chief minister’s post.

Earlier on Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that Raut dropped a text message to him.

“This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I do not know why he messaged me. His message reads ‘Jai Maharashtra Saheb, I am Sanjay Raut’. I will call him in a while to know about it,” Pawar had said.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in Maharashtra polls while the Shiv Sena has got 56 seats in the 288-member assembly.

tags
top news
Odd-even kicks in as Delhi gasps under choking smog
Odd-even kicks in as Delhi gasps under choking smog
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
Nov 9 deadline? Guv can grant extension to BJP for Maharashtra govt formation
Nov 9 deadline? Guv can grant extension to BJP for Maharashtra govt formation
Delhi woman kills mother with rod after fight over failed marriage: Cops
Delhi woman kills mother with rod after fight over failed marriage: Cops
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Air purifier van deployed at Taj Mahal to tackle pollution
Air purifier van deployed at Taj Mahal to tackle pollution
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News