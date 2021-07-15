Manduadih railway station renamed as Banaras: Check its facilities

The Manduadih railway station has been finally renamed as Banaras by the North eastern railways (NER). The NER replaced the old signboard with the new one which read 'Banaras' after the Railway Board gave its nod for the new name.

The newly painted signboards were put up with Banaras written in Hindi, Sanskrit, English, and Urdu.

The process to change the station’s name started in 2019 when former railway minister and the present governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh, put forth the request. In the same year, the Uttar Pradesh government accepted the proposal and forwarded it to the ministry of home affairs.

The formal renaming of Manduadih railway station as Banaras Railway Station was done on September 16, 2020 in view of the NOC given by the ministry of home affairs on March 31, 2020.

The NER authorities have decided to start the replacement of old titles of railway stations from now on, only after all clearances have been acquired from all necessary departments.

The code for the station with the new identity will now be ‘BSBS,’ starting from 12am today and will be reflected on all the tickets booked.

The Banaras Railway Station, formerly known as Manduadih Railway Station, is one of the most advanced and facility-loaded railway stations. Some of the facilities of the station include food plazas, VIP lounges, escalators, gardens, and an advanced booking station.