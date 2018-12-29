Maneka Gandhi takes up case of Bengaluru woman given triple talaq over WhatsApp

Women and Child Development minister Maneka Gandhi has assured all assistance to a woman who was reportedly given triple talaq over WhatsApp messaging service by her husband, the first case of instant triple talaq to come to light after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Citing a media report which said a Bengaluru woman has allegedly been given triple talaq after 15 years of marriage by her husband through WhatsApp text and audio, Gandhi said her ministry has taken up the case on priority and assured all assistance to the woman.

“My ministry has taken up case of Triple Talaq on absolute priority. The first instance post the passing of the bill, criminalising the act of instant divorce in the Muslim community will be dealt with and we shall ensure that justice is done,” she said in a tweet.

She said she has reached out to the brother of the woman and requested him for all details.

“We stand in complete solidarity with our sisters of the Muslim community. The WCD Ministry consistently endeavours to socially and legally empower Muslim women and has always taken a strong stand in support of them,” she said in another tweet.

Gandhi’s reaction comes days after Lok Sabha passed the bill which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq, with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 20:53 IST