e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities

Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities

The agency initiated money laundering investigation in the case. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda has already been charge sheeted in this scam by the CBI in 2018.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:55 IST
Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate filed a second supplementary charge sheet in the Manesar land scam today.
Enforcement Directorate filed a second supplementary charge sheet in the Manesar land scam today.
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed the second supplementary charge sheet in the Manesar land scam case in Haryana. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is under probe in this scam but he has not been named in the charge sheet filed on Sunday.

The ED has named 13 individuals and entities in the charge sheet and has attached properties worth Rs 108.79 crore.

The agency initiated money laundering investigation in the case on the basis of FIR registered by the Manesar Police, and the investigation carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The FIR claims that Haryana government issued a notification in 2005 for acquisition of 912 acres for setting up an industrial model township in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages under the Gurugram district. Many owners sold their lands at throwaway prices, resulting in wrongful loss of Rs 1500 crore to them, the FIR further says.

The ED investigation revealed that builders/private entities extorted the land from the farmers and landholders on meagre rates by exhibiting the fear of acquisition. These builders in turn obtained licences and gained handsome profits in a fraudulent manner.

Investigation further revealed that most of the land parcels were purchased by ABWIL group which is controlled by Atul Bansal who has been named in the ED charge sheet today. The ABWIL group sold the licensed/unlicensed land and licences to developers thereby making huge profits, said ED.

Hooda has already been charge sheeted in this scam by the CBI in 2018.

tags
top news
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
‘Delhi government hospitals reserved for residents only’: Kejriwal
‘Delhi government hospitals reserved for residents only’: Kejriwal
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In