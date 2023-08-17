Mangaluru anti-communal wing begins operations, say police

The Mangaluru city police said the anti-communal wing announced by home minister G Parameshwara has commenced operations, and it is headed by an officer with the rank of inspector. This wing has been formed in response to the increasing concerns about moral policing incidents. Mangaluru City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain stated that the wing is dedicated to monitoring and curbing incidents of moral policing within the city limits. (HT Archives)

Mangaluru City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain stated that the wing is dedicated to monitoring and curbing incidents of moral policing within the city limits. He said, “The ACW will be led by the inspector of the city’s special branch and will comprise approximately six members. This unit will operate under the supervision of ACP (CCB) PA Hegde, who will report directly to the commissioner of police.”

Jain explained the scope of the Anti-Communal Wing’s responsibilities, saying: “The wing will closely track individuals accused of involvement in communal cases within the city. Their activities will be meticulously monitored, including their court proceedings. The team will also assess any challenges faced by victims from the accused.”

He added that the team’s job will not be limited to moral policing but will also include other hate crimes. “The team’s mandate is broad, encompassing the monitoring of all communal activities, hate speeches, and instances of assault associated with moral policing and cattle trafficking. Social media platforms will also be monitored. We will maintain a vigilant eye on any developments that could jeopardize communal harmony. Actionable intelligence will be gathered to prevent any potential disruptions,” he said.

The Anti-Communal Wing has also been tasked with compiling a comprehensive database that includes cases from the past 10 years. This database encompasses around 200 cases, ranging from cattle theft to incidents of moral policing, and even includes cases of murder. Jain revealed that the team is already engaged in monitoring activities, which include both trial observation and gathering actionable intelligence.

However, the wing, consisting of six members including the leading inspector, will not handle the investigation of moral policing cases. The investigation duties for such cases will remain with the local police, according to officials familiar with the developments. Apart from that, the unit’s jurisdiction will be limited to Mangaluru city and will not cover Udupi district, which also records a high number of cases.

A Mangaluru-based activist, who preferred not to be named, stated that the expectations from the unit were much higher. “Coastal Karnataka faces a severe problem with moral policing, and a large network of informants works for both Hindu and Muslim right-wing groups, enabling attacks. We are sceptical about how a team as small as six can tackle such a problem,” said the activist.

The police in coastal districts say they are often caught between right-wing groups and activists. The shopkeeper who tipped off the couple in Mudipu is part of a larger network of informants, which the police admit is often stronger than that of the police department.

According to records from Karnataka Communal Harmony, a Mangaluru-based organization focusing on communal violence in the region, there have been 1,288 instances of communal violence, including moral policing, cattle vigilantism, and hate speech since 2010. Among these, at least 322 instances were related to moral policing by vigilantes.

Informants spread across the city provide tip-offs on interfaith couples and their movements. “Hindu right-wing groups also have a strong following among auto-rickshaw drivers and employees of private bus operators in the city. They don’t do it for monetary reasons, but they believe in concepts like love jihad,” said Vidya Dinkar, a Mangaluru-based activist.

The commissioner, however, clarified that the officers will operate both in the field and in cases where intervention is necessary, suo motu cases will be registered to ensure swift action. However, the investigation will be conducted by the local police.

Shortly after assuming the position of Home Minister on June 6, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara announced the formation of an anti-communal wing to curb communal and moral-policing incidents in the region and to ensure legal action against the perpetrators.

“I have issued strict instructions to maintain social harmony… Very strict action should be taken against those involved in communal incidents. And moral policing should not be allowed at any cost,” he said. If the home department does not address the communal issue, “there are chances that the problem will grow bigger,” he added.

