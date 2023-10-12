News / India News / Manipur: Ban on circulating images, videos showing “violent activities”

Manipur: Ban on circulating images, videos showing “violent activities”

ByUtpal Parashar
Oct 12, 2023 07:11 PM IST

The order stated that anyone circulating such images/videos, misusing technology to incite violence/hatred will be dealt under relevant laws

Guwahati: The Manipur government has prohibited circulation of images and videos “depicting violent activities” which may aggravate the law-and-order situation in the northeastern state hit by ethnic clashes since May.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meiteis and tribal Kukis since May 3, which has claimed 178 lives, displaced thousands. (Representative Image)
Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meiteis and tribal Kukis since May 3, which has claimed 178 lives, displaced thousands. (Representative Image)

An order in this regard issued by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh on Wednesday on behalf of Governor Anusuiya Uikey stated that the decision was taken as a “positive step towards bringing normalcy in the state.”

“Nobody shall be allowed to circulate/spread such videos/images/pictures through various social media platforms...on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc and sending bulk SMS,” the order read.

The order directed people in possession of videos/images that depict causing/inflicting harm/injury to body and/or damage, to public/private property etc to approach the nearest superintendent of police and submit the same for taking appropriate legal action.

The order stated that anyone found circulating such images/videos or misusing technology to incite violence/hatred will be dealt under relevant laws.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between Meiteis and tribal Kukis since May 3, severely disrupting normal life across the border state.

Until now, at least 178 people have been killed in the violence, thousands of houses burned and more than 50,000 people displaced.

Despite a ban on internet services since May, several sensitive videos and images showing violence, deaths and destruction of property have surfaced at intervals and gone viral leading to outrage and violent protests.

In July, a video showing two women being paraded naked (one of whom was allegedly raped) by a mob had gone viral leading to widespread condemnation. The state police had arrested seven persons in connection with the case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation later.

Earlier, videos showing a man’s decapitated head, two youths shot on camera and dumped in a ditch and many showing destruction of property and religious places had surfaced.

Last month, photos showing the bodies of two students who went missing from Imphal in July had gone viral. It had led to widespread protests demanding justice and left around 100 persons injured in clashes with police and security forces. Last week, another video emerged showing a person being burnt.

