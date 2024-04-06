Manipur banker, accused of looting 2 cr, held in Delhi: Police

Imphal: The Delhi police in coordination with the Manipur police on Friday arrested a man who had reportedly been on the run after stealing about Rs.2 crore from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Manipur, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The 41-year-old man has been identified as Monarch Grace Laishranm and is a resident of Kodompokpi Mamang Awang Leikai in the Imphal West district, said police.

Laishranm, who works as a senior assistant at the SBI Bishnupur branch went missing on April 2, after allegedly stealing Rs.2 crore SBI Bishnupur branch from the locker room, officials mentioned above said.

Officials said that a complaint was lodged at Nambol police station under Bishnupur district against Laishranm following which an investigation into the matter was launched.

As part of the investigation, the Bishnupur police informed the Delhi police and arrested Laishram from Patel Chest Christian Colony, located adjacent to Maurice Nagar police station in New Delhi around 5.30pm on Friday.

Confirming this, a state police control room in a statement which was made available to the media on Friday night, said, “On 05.04.2024, Manipur police with active co-ordination of Delhi police arrested one Monarch Laishram from Patel Chest Christian Colony, Delhi. He had been on the run after stealing about Rs.2 crore in cash from SBI Bishnupur.”