Manipur bus row: Central officials locked up by protesters

Tensions escalated across Manipur on Tuesday as the student wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil body, intensified its agitation by locking several central government offices in the valley districts. Security personnel attempt to stop agitators from reaching the DC office during their protest demanding an apology from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (PTI)

Protesters targeted key establishments such as the Geological Survey of India and the District Election Office at Lamphelpat, Imphal West, as part of a growing backlash against the alleged removal of the word “Manipur” from a state-run bus. The act, which occurred on May 20 when central security personnel reportedly stopped a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus ferrying journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival, Ukhrul and ordered the word “Manipur” removed from its signage, has become a flashpoint for public outrage.

Protesters were seen smearing mud on signboards bearing the Government of India’s name, calling the act symbolic of the Centre’s “insensitive treatment” toward the state’s identity.

Women-led demonstrations erupted simultaneously in multiple districts, including Imphal East and West, with protestors carrying placards reading, “Self-determination is our birthright.” Human chains were formed outside government offices while slogans condemned the state administration’s “disrespectful and insensitive” handling of the issue.

Civil society groups including the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), Porei Lei Marol, All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA), Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), and Committee on Human Rights (COHR) coordinated the demonstrations. Protesters demanded a formal apology from the Governor and the resignation of the Chief Secretary and Security Advisor for what they called a “failure of governance.”

In a separate development, women’s group Imagi Meira stormed the Manipur Legislative Assembly and the BJP state office in Imphal.

Thokchom Sujata, the group’s convenor, told reporters outside the BJP office that they had submitted an application to the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly seeking details of the annual budget allocation for MLAs.

“All MLAs, including the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, are enjoying full benefits and salaries from the Assembly, even though the state is under suspended animation,” Sujata said.

She alleged that authorities kept directing them back and forth between the Speaker and the secretary without providing the requested information.

Criticising the government’s inaction, Sujata said, “If the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs cannot come to Imphal, then the remaining 44 MLAs excluding the five from Congress should form a popular government.”

Manipur has 60 assembly seats in which one seat (Tadubi Assembly constituency) has been remaining vacant after his untimely death. At present Manipur has 59 MLAs.

She added, “We came here to meet the BJP state president, but were denied a meeting with one excuse after another. We are not interested in their power games we want a functioning government that ends the ongoing crisis.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader O Ibobi Singh launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, saying they should be “ashamed” of the security lapse that forced Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be airlifted to Raj Bhawan due to protests.

Speaking at the 61st death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru at the Manipur PCC office in Imphal on Tuesday, Ibobi called the situation a “glaring failure of law and order.”

He claimed that Governor Bhalla had to detour nearly six kilometres before being airlifted because he could not complete a seven-kilometre road journey from the airport due to demonstrations.

Ibobi said if the Governor does not apologise publicly, he may consider filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) or a Right to Information (RTI) application for accountability.

He also criticised the alleged role of the Mahar Regiment in the MST bus signage controversy, calling the removal of the word “Manipur” from public transport vehicles a threat to the state’s territorial integrity.

“This is not just a law and order issue. It reflects an erosion of democratic and constitutional values,” he said, reiterating that the Congress party would never compromise on the state’s integrity.

Ibobi further denied any talks with the BJP over government formation, stating that the Congress remains firm in its position and that responsibility lies with the BJP to prove its majority and approach the Raj Bhawan.