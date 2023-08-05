Home / India News / Manipur cabinet requests governor to hold assembly session on Aug 21

Manipur cabinet requests governor to hold assembly session on Aug 21

ByHT Correspondent, Imphal
Aug 05, 2023 01:08 AM IST

The Manipur cabinet has recommended summoning the next session of the state assembly on August 21. The session will discuss the ongoing crisis in the state, which has resulted in violence and displacement, with at least 150 people losing their lives.

The Manipur cabinet has recommended to the governor to summon the next session of the state assembly on August 21, an official release said on Friday.

Paramilitary personnel stand guard during a protest by women of the Kwairamband Ima Keithel demanding an immediate call for an Assembly session in Manipur within a week regarding the Manipur issue, outside Raj Bhavan, in Imphal West on Friday. (ANI)
“The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on 21st August 2023,” a release issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said.

Many civil society organisations have been demanding a special session of the assembly to discuss the ongoing crisis in the state.

Clashes between the dominant Meitei community and the tribal Kukis first erupted on May 3 during a protest against a high court order proposing scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meiteis. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders. At least 150 people have lost their lives in the violence so far.

