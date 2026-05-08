...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Manipur Class 10 results: 88.74% students pass exam, Chandel leads among districts

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday declared the Class 10 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.74%, lower than last year’s 91.37%.

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:51 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday declared the Class 10 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.74%, lower than last year’s 91.37%.

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday declared the Class 10 examination results (Representative photo)

A total of 36,725 students, including 18,375 boys and 18,350 girls, appeared for the examination conducted between February 23 and March 23 across 161 centres in the state.

Commissioner of Education (School) Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) chairman Ng Bhogendro Singh, and others declared the examination results at the conference hall of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) in Imphal on Friday.

Chandel district emerged as the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 97.38%, followed by Thoubal district with a pass percentage of 96.30%, while Jiribam recorded the lowest at 74.59% among the 16 districts of Manipur.

The results also reflected the continued impact of ethnic unrest in Manipur, with 392 internally displaced students appearing for the examination, of whom 327 passed. Among the displaced students, 327 students staying in relief camps passed the examination with a pass percentage of 83.85%.

During the examination, eight students were debarred from appearing for the examination and expelled for impersonation, while one student was expelled and the results of three students were withheld. The board authorities urged the concerned school heads to contact the controller of examinations regarding the withheld students.

 
pass percentage
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Manipur Class 10 results: 88.74% students pass exam, Chandel leads among districts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.