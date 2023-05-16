No compromise on integrity of Manipur: CM after Shah meet

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the Union government has assured him that there is no question of splitting the northeastern state and that there can be no compromise on its unity and integrity.

Singh’s assertion, made in an interaction with reporters on Monday, comes after his meeting on Sunday with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and in the backdrop of 10 Manipur MLAs from the Kuki tribe (including seven from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party) issuing a joint statement on Friday seeking separate administration under the Constitution for areas where the Kuki, Hmar and Zomi communities reside.

Singh also said that the government would act against militant groups under the so-called SoO or Suspension of Operations agreement under the terms of which they are not expected to bear arms.

Manipur witnessed intense ethic violence between May 3 and 5, with at least 73 people killed in clashes between the Meitei and the Kuki, sparked by a protest march by the Kuki against a Manipur high court order that asked the state government to recommend to the Union government that the Meitei be granted scheduled tribe status.

The violence had just about ebbed when the demand for a separate administrative region came.

“Yesterday, we met Union home minister Amit Shah and briefed him in detail about the present situation in Manipur. He expressed sadness about the incidents and stated that the Centre’s priority would be restoration of normalcy in the state,” said Singh.

The CM added that Shah assured him that “Manipur’s unity and integrity will not be affected at any cost”.

He added that the home minister is meeting various stakeholders from Manipur in Delhi and will also be sending officials to the state to connect between the communities so that normalcy can be restored.

A central government official said that Shah directed officials to take strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace. “The home minister said the government will take all measures to protect various communities in the state. He urged discussion with all factions and spread the message of peace and assured that justice would be done. He also stressed on expediting process of relief and rehabilitation,” added the official.

Singh said that a joint monitoring committee comprising state police and central forces have been visiting designated camps of militant groups that come under Suspension of Operations agreement to ensure that their cadres return to the camps.

The CM said that the committee is also checking whether groups possessing guns, other than the militant groups under SoO, are involved in causing violence.

“The home minister assured necessary action will be initiated by the Centre as well as state government against those who are having illegal weapons or using them to spread violence,” the CM said.

In 2008, the Centre and the Manipur government signed a tripartite SoO agreement with two Kuki rebel groups, Kuki National Army (KNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army. But in March this year, the Manipur government withdrew from the agreement following rallies and violent confrontations with police in Kangpokpi district.

The CM said that Shah has asked him to submit details on what can be done for those affected by the recent violence and assured resettlement of the displaced soon.

Singh appealed to people to not carry out rallies and protests which could hamper steps taken to restore peace.

He added that paramilitary forces have been deployed at the foothills of the hill districts and essential items are being provided to those staying in shelters and relief camps.

The CM asked the public not to believe in rumours, unverified information and sought support from civil society organisations to restore peace and normalcy.

On Sunday, security adviser to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, told reporters that 73 bodies of those killed in violence have been recovered from the state.

He added that 243 people were injured in violence while 46,145 persons were evacuated to relief camps. At present, 26,358 people are staying in 178 relief camps.

Meanwhile, Indian Army said on Monday that the army in consultation with Manipur government and other stake holders has worked out fresh and elaborate security measures to address the fears of members of all communities especially those staying in vulnerable areas outside Imphal.

“Stringent measures are in place to ensure continuance of ‘hard earned’ peace in Manipur. Over 128 army and Assam Rifles columns, unmanned aerial vehicles have been relentlessly engaged in area domination to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy,” said an Indian Army statement.

“Domination of Indo-Myanmar border is also being effectively undertaken to deter any misadventure from Insurgent groups. Round the clock vigil through domination patrols and employment of UAVs, quadcopters and tracker dogs have significantly contributed towards deterring various insurgent groups in taking advantage of the prevailing situation,” it added.

Assam Rifles carried out air evacuation of 96 stranded people from Phaisenjang, near the Indo-Myanmar Border in Chandel District on Monday. All of them were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles camp since the onset of clashes on May 4, but due to remoteness of the camp and to ensure their proper care, they were evacuated using MI 17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Monday said an alternate route has been opened by security forces to allow the movement of trucks carrying medicines and other essentials to Imphal Valley.

