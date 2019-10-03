e-paper
Manipur CM in Delhi to meet BJP leadership

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:06 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, commerce and industries minister Biswajit Singh and a few other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders flew to Delhi to meet the BJP top brass in what is seen as the fallout of an internal bickering in the state’s ruling party, according to a leader who was part of the delegation from the state.

The development assumes significance as there is speculation of a change in leadership in Manipur as a section of legislators wants the BJP top brass to make a cabinet reshuffle. However, a senior BJP leader from the north-east said on condition of anonymity that a change of guard is unlikely.

The CM and Biswajit Singh on Wednesday met BJP working president J P Nadda as well as general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh to iron out their differences, which has been brewing for a while. They will now meet Nadda on Wednesday for a detailed discussion on the matter, said the leader part of the delegation.

The leaders who camped at the BJP headquarters for hours for an appointment with party president and Union home minister Amit Shah were unable to meet him on Thursday. A meeting with Shah is likely to take place later this week. CM Singh has also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, said the leader part of the delegation.

The senior BJP leader from the north-east said that the meeting with CM Singh and Biswajit is to find a solution to the differences among the leaders .

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:06 IST

India News