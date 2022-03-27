Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manipur CM N Biren Singh allocates portfolios, keeps key home ministry

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:27 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping the crucial home ministry with himself, according to a notification.

The chief minister will be in charge of personnel and administrative reforms department, vigilance and anti-corruption department, information and technology department, planning department and any other departments not specifically allocated, a notification by chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar said.

Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh will look after the Power department, Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, Agriculture department and Science & Technology.

Yumnam Khemchand will be the minister for municipal administration, housing and urban development department, rural development and Panchayati Raj, information and education department.

Govindas Konthoujam has been allocated portfolios of Public Works department and Youth affairs and sports department while the lone woman minister Nemcha Kipgen will helm the ministry of Textiles, Commerce and Industry department and Co-operation department, the notification read.

Awangbow Newmai will take charge of the Water Resources department and Relief and Disaster Management department.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh along with five other ministers was sworn in during a colourful swearing in ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan in Imphal on March 21, after he was elected as leader of the legislature party of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the second term on March 20.

