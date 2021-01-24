Manipur CM urges Centre to fence undisputed stretch of Indo-Myanmar border
- CM Biren Singh also requested Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce a special scheme to provide poppy growers in the state with alternative livelihood options.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has urged the Central government to fence the undisputed stretch of Indo-Myanmar border to control illegal immigration apart from human, arms and drug trafficking.
Biren was speaking in Shillong on Saturday at the 69th plenary of North Eastern Council (NEC), chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, said officials in Imphal. The meeting was attended by the governors and chief ministers of all the northeast states and MDoNER (ministry of development of north eastern region) minister Dr Jitendra Singh and other Union ministers.
Expressing his heartfelt thankfulness to the Union home minister for his prompt assistance in controlling the fierce wildfire at Dzuko seen recently, Biren also requested Shah to introduce a special scheme to provide poppy growers with alternative livelihood options besides approval for the Ordinance on Psychotropic Substances Amendment, which had already been forwarded to the President by the governor of Manipur.
Pressing for an early completion of Jiribam-Tupul railway project and development of its main station at Imphal, he also sought assistance from the Centre in developing the Indian National Army Memorial Complex at Moirang in Manipur as a world-class memorial site on the land being acquired for expansion of the present complex.
Urging to extend the Hill Area Development Programme to the remaining eight hill districts of the state, the CM also requested for Centre’s intervention in facilitating necessary World Bank funding for Integrated Sewerage System, Loktak Lake Eco-Tourism and the rejuvenation of Lamphelpat water body.
Also Read: Manipur ranks 3rd in Niti Aayog’s innovation index for hill states
He also sought approval for the proposal to expand the potential areas under horticulture, submitted to DoNER ministry, for the development of value chain systems and integrated farming in shifting cultivation areas. He also requested an approval to ₹126 crore five year plan for development of Bamboo in Manipur.
Later CM Biren Singh also visited the ancient royal property at Shillong Rajbari and made a first-hand assessment of the controversy surrounding it, as per a press release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Jaishankar post photos with daughters on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM urges Centre to fence undisputed stretch of Indo-Myanmar border
- CM Biren Singh also requested Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce a special scheme to provide poppy growers in the state with alternative livelihood options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On National Girl Child Day, PM Modi salutes women, their accomplishments
- India observes National Girl Child day every year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yellow alert avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6,000 healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in Army's Southern Command
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Nehru was as popular as Bose: Sakshi Maharaj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: When is National Voters Day? What’s the theme this year?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Girl Child Day: Theme, importance, significance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Dhaka got vaccines from India after China asked it to share trial costs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharp rise in child pornography cases worry experts
- Kerala seems to have made considerable progress in tackling the menace, statistics show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox