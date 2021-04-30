Manipur declares Greater Imphal as containment zone for seven days

Authorities in Manipur have declared Greater Imphal as a containment zone for seven days to check the Covid-19 spread, chief secretary in-charge M H Khan said in an order on Thursday night. As per the order, the movement of people would remain suspended during this period except for those involved in essential services.

The Imphal airport shall remain open, and movement of staff and passengers would be permitted.

On Thursday, Manipur reported 314 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest ever single-day spike this year.

The state has anyway prohibited all sports-related activity at sports complexes including those operated by private entities in view of the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, according to a state government order.

“...all sporting activities in the state including any sport-related activity at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and other sport complexes in the districts, including privately run or managed sport complexes are banned with immediate effect,” says a notification issued by Commissioner (Youth Affairs and Sports) Bobby Waikhom on April 24.

