Covid-19: Active caseload soars past 3 million-mark, 10 states contribute over 72% to new cases in last 24 hours

Active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went past the three million-mark on Thursday and stood at 3,084,814 cases, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is an increase of 106,105 cases from the 2,978,709 active cases reported previously on Wednesday and accounts for 16.79% of the total confirmed cases.

The ministry also noted that 10 states accounted for 72.2% of the new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. India logged yet another record high of 379,257 new infections in the mentioned time period.

#Unite2FightCorona



India’s total Active Caseload reached 30,84,814 today; comprises 16.79% of the total Positive Cases.



A net incline of 1,06,105 cases recorded from the total active caseload the last 24 hours.



11 States account for 78.26% of India's total Active Cases. pic.twitter.com/fIyb10dJcV — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 29, 2021

In a series of tweets about the latest Covid-19 situation in the country, the Union health ministry said 10 states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh -- were the top 10 states contributing the highest to the national tally of daily new cases on the day.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country in terms of total positive cases identified. The state added 63,309 cases to its tally which currently stands at 4,473,394 cases.

Also read | ‘Special and privileged partnership’: Russian ambassador says after 2 flights carrying Covid-19 supplies land in India

Among the other states, Karnataka with 39,047 new cases and Kerala with 35,013 new cases trailed Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi reported 29,751 new cases and the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh added 29,751 new cases to its tally, the Union health ministry noted.

The bottom five states reported less than 20,000 cases with only Andhra Pradesh reporting less than 15,000 new cases (14,669 cases to be exact). Of the others, West Bengal added 17,207 cases, Tamil Nadu reported 16,665 new cases, while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh reported 16,613 and 15,563 new cases respectively, the data showed.

#Unite2FightCorona



India registered 3,79,257 new cases in the last 24 hours.



10 States account for 72.20% of the new cases registered. pic.twitter.com/pnmJCqtM3n — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 29, 2021

The state-wise distribution of active cases showed that Maharashtra (675,451 cases), Karnataka (328,903 cases), Uttar Pradesh (300,041), Kerala (266,981 cases) and Rajasthan (163,372 cases) remained the top five contributors as of date.

In a subsequent tweet, the health ministry also noted that another set of 10 states contributed over 78% to the 3,645 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the maximum of 1,035 fatalities followed by Delhi with 368 deaths and Chhattisgarh with 279 deaths.