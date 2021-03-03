Home / India News / Manipur DM issues notice under new digital rules, withdraws it: See details here
india news

Manipur DM issues notice under new digital rules, withdraws it: See details here

The notice was issued over a talk show on current affairs and news hosted on a social media platform under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified on February 25
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The first notice to be served under the new rules for digital media framed by the Centre last week issued by a district magistrate (DM) in Manipur was withdrawn on Tuesday after the information & broadcasting (I&B) ministry said that states did not have the power to take such steps. Here is all you need to know about the notice and the rules:

• The notice was issued over a talk show on current affairs and news hosted on a social media platform under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified on February 25.

• It was issued on March 1 and served on Tuesday morning to the publisher/intermediary of Khanasi Neinasi, which means Let’s Talk in Manipuri.

• This was probably the first such action against digital news anywhere in the country four days after a gazette notification on the new digital media rules were published.

• I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said the rules are very clear that a DM does not have the power to issue such a notice.

• He added the mechanism is mostly self-regulatory and only in very serious cases can they complain to the ministry.

• The show is hosted on the Facebook page of Kishorechandra Wangkhem, an Imphal-based journalist against whom the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state has slapped several cases since 2018.

• Wangkhem has been jailed three times.

• The notice was issued by Naorem Praveen Singh, the DM of Imphal West district, who later in the evening issued a letter mentioning that the notice “stands withdrawn”.

